The Directorate of Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad Unit have conducted an intelligence-led operation in areas of Kisenyi near Link Bus terminal.

The operation was focused on thugs who knock down their victims before robbing them of their Money and Electronic devices.

Last week, two incidents were registered at Buganda Road and another along prince Charles Avenue where one Dawit Kasa, a diplomat with the Ethiopian Embassy was robbed and assaulted on the 25th of February.

Stories Continues after ad

Items like phones worth Shs2.8m and a Laptop were robbed from him. A video that was captured by the Turkish Embassy cameras has since gone viral.

The 4 persons believed to have participated in these separate incidents have today been arrested. The suspects have been identified as Abdullamani Bakata alias Pancho, Nsubuga Emmanuel, Wanandya Agustine and Muwanda Ivan.

During the operation, the task teams also shot and put out of action one suspect only identified as Alipanda. Exhibits including 20 mobile phones, ATM cards and IDs of different nationals suspected to have been robbed, were recovered from their base of operation.

“It is alleged that officers met serious resistance while arresting Alipanda and a bullet was discharged by one of the officers injuring him. He later succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mulago hospital. His body was later conveyed to city mortuary Mulago while investigations into the shooting incident have also commenced,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy PRO of Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“However, it should be noted that investigating teams had received sufficient information against that deceased person to have participated in the robberies that happened last week along Buganda Road of Shs7m and other devices, the incident of rape and robbery that happened in a home of a female adult in Kayunga, at Mini price where he led a group to rob Abdallah Wanda of 16m Uganda shillings and having led 17 suspects at Jinja CPS to escape from Lawful custody.”

Owoyesigyire said the group is big and the hunt is still on with the aim of arresting all the gang members.