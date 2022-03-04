House of DJs, the official organisers of Blankets and Wine, Uganda refers to a tweet posted on the official account of the South African DJ, Uncle Waffles, on Thursday 3rd March 2022 in response to communications from the official HoD Twitter account unveiling the lineup for the upcoming Blankets and Wine, slated for Sunday 27th March 2022.

HoD has strong and cordial relationships with several reputable promoters and booking agents both in Uganda and internationally, with whom we have delivered acts such as Jidenna, Mafikizolo, Mi Casa, Sauti Sol and many more.

“We have been in contact with a booking agent over Uncle Waffles’ performance at the upcoming Blankets & Wine and, as is the common practice, a deposit was made to confirm the artist’s attendance before any official announcement was released,” House of DJs said.

They said that was the procedure followed, but to our dismay, it has been revealed that the booking agent was not in touch with Uncle Waffles or her management.

HoD would like to apologise to Uncle Waffles, her management and the general public for the miscommunication. Steps to rectify the situation and agree on a new arrangement are ongoing.

“We would also like to clarify that Blankets and Wine is still taking place on Sunday 27th March 2022 with all the other acts confirmed and will announce a replacement artist in due course. House of DJs regrets this unfortunate incident and apologises for any inconvenience caused,” HoD said.