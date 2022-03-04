The Layibi-Bardege Division Member of Parliament, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, is worried about the safety of his constituents in Gulu City after unknown gunmen murdered residents.

Mapenduzi, without giving details of the murdered, raised the matter as a matter of national importance during the plenary sitting on Thursday, 03 March 2022 chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

The legislator said the gunmen have ravaged the city and neighbouring districts with motorcycle riders being the most affected people, adding that there is fear and panic in the city which has greatly affected economic activities especially at night.

“There are increasing cases of attacks by robbers especially in the night and the most affected category of people by these armed robbers are the motorcycle cyclists,” said Mapenduzi.

He expressed concern that the area Police and the Resident City Commissioner have failed to apprehend the gunmen because they are short of facilities like cars among others.

“As I speak now, the four District Police Commanders for Gulu City, Gulu district, Layibi-Bardege Division and Laroo-Pece Division are all sharing one vehicle that has been in use for over 10 years and in a bad state. This renders the Police ineffective to ensure the safety and se security of the citizens,” Mapenduzi said.

He prayed that the Minister of Internal Affairs urgently responds to the insecurity in the city and provides adequate vehicles to assist Police to ensure safety.

The Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa, proposed that MPs should let line ministers handle issues of that nature from districts and constituencies – a call MPs roundly rejected.

“These are the issues they should handle with their ministers. Let districts or other government officials stop indirectly lobbying for services through MPs and instead lobby through their superiors,” said Tayebwa.

Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu, opposed Tayebwa’s proposal saying that their constituents run to Parliament when all other options have failed.

”If a member comes on the Floor of Parliament and says Police in his or her district is lacking vehicles, they are giving a position of what is happening in the district when other options have failed,” said Ssewungu.

Among directed the Minister for Security and Minister of Internal Affairs to respond to the reported insecurity in Gulu City and neighbouring districts.