Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist, Turbulence is set to perform at the Yard 1 Fest on Friday 11th March 2022 at the Uganda Museum.

Turbulence whose real name is Sheldon Ryan Augustus Campbell, is known for hit songs like Real Warrior, For Me, Love Can Make, Rasta Forever, As Sure As The Sunshine, What Is Words and many more and is expected in Kampala on Tuesday 8th March.

According to the organisers, One Time Marketing Group Uganda and Yard One Promote Jamaica – the artist will be in Uganda accompanied by the Lion Story Band as part of the One Reggae Music Ah Play tour the group is making around Africa.

His first performance was in Kenya on the 5th of March, followed by Uganda on the 11th, after which he will perform in Malawi on the 18th and end the tour in South Africa on the 26th of March.

Sponsored by Pilsner Lager, the show will feature Ugandan legends like Vampino, Shanks Vivi Dee and Henry Tigan, as well as a lineup of talented new generation artists like Lady Slyke, Sera Marley, Kunta Dukeplay and many more.

Revelers will be very well catered for as there will also be reggae sets played by some of Uganda’s biggest reggae DJs including members of the original Ras Clan like Ras Brown and DJ Nesta.

Speaking to the event, Edgar Kihumuro, the Pilsner Lager Brand Manager, said; “Pilsner Lager is the King’s beer and a brand that acknowledges the greatness of every single Ugandan. This is why we are seeking to build deeper connections with our consumers through reggae music – a genre of music that highlights the greatness that lies in all people of African descent.”

In addition to the music, there will be poetry and teachings of the Rasta language and culture from Uganda’s Rasta Elders.

There will also be a special talent exhibition, featuring Ugandan acrobats, painters, crafters, dreadlock salons and an exclusive experience curated by Sir Latif Madoi the Afro-fashion magician and his Latif School of Fashion.

Gates will be open starting at midday and tickets to the show go for 25k for ordinary; 50k for VIP and 250K for a table of four.