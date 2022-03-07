Bukedde newspaper has apologized to businessmen Sudhir Ruparelia, Hassan Basajjabalaba, Ephraim Ntaganda and Godfrey Kirumira over a fake story they published on February 12, 2022.

The story stated that President Museveni had ordered an investigation into the racket of city tycoons fleecing government of billions in fake land compensation.

Today the Luganda newspaper has apologized to the four saying that there is no any ongoing investigation by the IGG and their names were put in the story by mistake. They also apologized for the inconveniences and harm the fake story may have caused to the tycoons.