Police have revealed that at least 89 people perished in road accidents in the last one week. The revelation was made by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nampiima Faridah, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

“A total of 414 accidents occurred from 28th Feb to 6th March 2022. 89 people died, 75 of which were fatal, 226 were serious and 113 were minor,” she said.

Kampala North registered the highest number of deaths after nine people died and 4 injured, Mbarara registered eight deaths, Mityana highway seven deaths, Greater Bushenyi registered six deaths, Lugazi, Soroti, Tororo, among others.

“School operators who are using saloon cars as school vans and overload children yet such vehicles are not licensed for this duty are strongly warned to stop it with immediate effect. Traffic police will impound these vehicles and inconvenience children and the parents which both of us would have avoided,” she said.

She said the operations on Express Penalty System (EPS) defaulters are continuing and they have stepped up speed enforcement today the 7th march along the highways. This is due to the reports received by the directorate that after opening up the economy the drivers are not respecting the speed limits.

“All drivers with pending EPS tickets are reminded to clear them to avoid any inconveniences,” she added.

“The Inspectorate of Vehicles (I.O.V) testing center reminds all those intending to go for driver testing that will only test learner drivers from licensed driving schools. We remind all road users that road safety begins with you. Avoid behaviors that would lead you to miss use the road. We expect every road user to be considerate to each other,” she said.