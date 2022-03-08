The Special Investigations Division at CID Headquarters in coordination with Mbale Railway Police have in custody 15 suspects, highly connected to acts of malicious damage and theft of vail tracks and sleepers along the Mbale – Iganga railway line.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the gang members had travelled all the way from Iganga in a Fuso truck, Box body, under registration number UAZ 198G. They were rounded up after a tip of from local leaders of Agibu village, whom we want to thank, for not condoning acts of vandalism and sabotage.

A total of 98 pieces valued at approximately, Shs163,170,000, were recovered at Kongoid cell, Kongunga Town Council, in Kachumbala, Bukedea district on the 4th of March at around 4:45am, and exhibited.

The 15 suspects arrested include; Esabirye Ponsiano, 29, Wandera Sepiriano 40, Rashid Muhamad, 19, Okech Ivan, 21, Kasada Isa, 27, Mulindwa Swaibu, 22 Magumba Matthius, 18, Kwanga Salim, 21, Masumba Faisal Mugumba, 30, Malinda Hadadi, 24, Malinda Radhai, 18, Waiswa Ibra, 26, Waiswa Amili, 18, Seku Emmanuel, 26, Ayat Nyanzi, 20. Both Seku Emmanuel and Ayat injured were shot and injured to the arm when they tried to flee and are currently admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

“The suspects are motivated by financial gains due to the ready market for rail tracks and sleepers in Jinja, Iganga and Kampala. We are expanding our inquiries with a view of disrupting and dismantling the entire racket of scrap dealers,” Enanga said.

“The removal of rail tracks can cause the derailment of locomotives carrying goods leading to heavy losses, and serious consequences of life, heavy costs of repair. We are therefore, determined and will ensure all public assets and facilities are safe and well protected.”