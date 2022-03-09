Makerere University management has suspended 8 students following Sunday night’s violent clashes between Mitchell and University Hall residents.

According to the University Acting Chancellor, Prof. Henry Alinaitwe, several students of the two halls of residence staged illegal roadblocks at 3am on Sunday morning and broke over 150 windowpanes across 91 windows at both Mitchell and University Halls.

Eight students were identified as participants in these violent clashes and have subsequently been suspended as the University continues to assess the havoc to determine other University properties destroyed in the altercation.

Stories Continues after ad

The suspended students are; Collin Chemonges Musiime, David Mutesasira, Luzze Muhammadi, Zekelea Sengendo, Joel Mujulizi, Kizito Luzige, Yunusu Lubega and Raymond Ocheng.

“Because of your involvement in the above offensive acts and in order to ensure safety and security of the University community, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect from Makerere University until further notice, and subject to the outcomes of the investigations. After the investigations are completed, you will be invited to appear before a disciplinary hearing on a date to be communicated to you in due course,” the suspension letter reads in part.

The violence in the University halls of residents has become rampant seeing the destruction of University properties such as security lights, sign posts, windowpanes and monuments of the different halls and also injuring innocent students.

Mitchelle Hall has been on the lead since it has been involved in two incidents with Nkrumah hall and University hall.