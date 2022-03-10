The FUBA National Basketball League (NBL) season returns on Friday, March 11, 2022 after a two-year interruption that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The last time the competition came to completion was in the 2019/20 season before the pandemic affected the country.

The 2021 season unfortunately also came to an abrupt end due to the surge in Covid numbers during the second wave that led to another lockdown. The teams could not play the season to completion after the lockdown.

However, the Division one and Division two teams managed to play their seasons and two teams each from each of the divisions were promoted.

Our Savior and Tropical Royals managed to gain promotion from Division one to the NBL while Livingstone and Miracle Eagles made it to division one from division two.

There will be 13 teams in the men’s top flight after an addition of the two teams. However the 2009 and 2012 NBL champions Warriors failed to register for the season in time due to unclear reasons.

The season will tip off tomorrow March 11th at the MTN Arena, Lugogo with two mouth-watering games that everyone should lookout for; seven-time champions City Oilers will take on Namuwongo Blazers in the first game of the men’s side while KCCA Leopards face KIU Rangers in the women’s category.

The first round will run for three months, from March 11 to May 15, 2022 with a total of 123 games.

FUBA President Nasser Sserunjogi said; “Now that the NBL is on TV, we expect an exciting season of basketball. We expect to grow our fan base and visibility because of the wider coverage beyond the Arena itself.

“Coming back after almost two years without basketball because of the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be somehow challenging to the athletes and officials but we are confident that as the season gets deeper, we shall catch up and get used. By the time we get to playoffs, we expect the usual vibe and groove around basketball to return. 2022 is promising to be and exciting basketball season on all fronts. We just can’t wait for the tip-of this Friday.”

NBL Men Teams: UPDF Tomahawks, Power Basketball Club, Tropical Royals, Falcons, Ndejje Angels, UCU, KCCA, Our Savior, Namuwongo Blazers, JKL Dolphins, City Oilers, KIU Titans, Victoria University.