Kawempe North Legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya’s mother Justine Nakajumba and wife Twahila Akandinda wept in Court after the MP was further remanded to Kigo Prison.

Ssegirinya and his counterpart Makindye West’s Allan Ssewanyana appeared before Masaka Grade one magistrate, Christine Nantege today. They have been further remanded until March 23 as investigations continue.

Ms. Nantega has on several occasions stormed parliament seeking to meet the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and his deputy Anita Among over the continuous detention of her son. “Last time I came with a letter requesting to see the Speaker but didn’t see him. I do not sleep well, I want my son to be released, I beg of you,” she said at parliament.

The two MPs and four others suspects who have been on remand for over six months are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 ian count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August, 2, 2021 allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.