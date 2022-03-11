The Chief of Logistics and Engineering Brig. Charles Bakahumura has been arrested by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

Brig. Bakahumura was arrested this even after attending the UPDF prayers at Kololo.

Reports indicate that one of his officers was found with fuel cards worth a billion plus.

The army also arrested five logistical officers in Mbuya.

They are being held at Makindye military barracks for allegedly misusing the military fuel.

The five appeared at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Unit Disciplinary Unit on Thursday and were again remanded to Makindye Military barracks.

Military sources say more arrests might be carried out.

The officers are under the Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering which is responsible for all the military logistics.