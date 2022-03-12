ly driver Rajiv Ruparelia is in the lead for day one of the 2022 edition of the Kaliro Sugar Rally.

The two days action of the rally has been split between Iganga District and Kaliro District covering a total distance of 276 kilometres, 124 of which are competitive with another 151 kilometres to be covered between the stages.

The day one action included two competitive stages and it ended with a super special stage at the Nakalama truck parking yard.

Stories Continues after ad

Provisional Results for day 1:

1. Rajiv; 22:23:83

2.Alwi; 22:51:47

3. Ponsiano; 23:01:12

4. Sebuguzi; 23:35:07

5. Kabega; 23:46:02

6. Mark; 24:29:32

7. Arthur; 24:35:53

8. Mukula; 24:49:93

9. Kepher; 25:33:56

10. Jonas; 26:10:09

According to the organizers, the second day has two stages running back-to-back starting with the 13 kilometres MJ Safaris test which is proceeded by the Kaliro Sugar test that runs for 18.80 kilometres.

Crews will then proceed to the service park and tackle the 19-kilometre Daudi Migereko section before returning to the service park for one last time before they attempt the final loop which shall see another pass through the MJ Safaris and Kaliro Sugar sections.