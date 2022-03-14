Attacking midfielder Farouk Miya who plays for Ukrainian club Lviv has been included in the 26-man Uganda Cranes squad for a trip to the Buganda Region at the Ssaza Grounds in Mityana.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named the squad for the trip with the match to be played on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Miya, Lukwago Charles and Chris Akena are the only three foreign based players and will make the short journey for the tour sponsored by Airtel and Nile Special. The three players are in the country but undergoing privately organised training sessions.

Micho also included Bunyaga Bruno of Impala Hills FC who scored the winning goal for Buddu in the 2022 Masaza Cup Final.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (St George FC, Ethiopia), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Komakech Jack (Vipers SC)

Defenders: Begisa James (UPDF FC), Jurua Hassan (KCCA FC), Kayondo Azizi (Vipers Sc), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Satulo Edward (Wakiso Giants FC), Olouch Bob (Vipers SC), Mukundane Hillary (Vipers SC), Kizito Gavin (Sc Villa), Semakula Keneth (Sc Villa)

Midfielders: Kasonko George (BUL FC), Youngman Marvin (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Akena Chris (Unattached), Mutyaba Travis (Sc Villa), Bunyaga Bruno (Impala Hills FC, Buddu Masaza Team), Ssematimba Titus (Wakiso Giants FC), Mawa Oscar (Sc Villa), Kizza Martin (Express FC)

Strikers: Miya Faruku (Lviv, Ukraine), Basangwa Richard (Gaddafi FC), Leku Alfred (Arua Hills SC), Shaban Mohammed (Onduparaka FC)

Uganda Cranes vs Buganda Region Select

Date: Sunday 20th March 2022

Venue: Mityana Ssaza Grounds

Time: 3:00pm