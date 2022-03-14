All roads led to the Uganda Museum as the Jamaican Reggae Maestro Turbulence entertained fans in Uganda on Saturday March 12,2022.

The show of all time attracted hundreds of Reggae music lovers from all walks of life, Ugandans and other nationals who had gathered witness yet another great man’s show as the Jah is Near hit maker made it to themselves, he surely nailed it.

There were incredible performances from the Band, Allan Hendrick Ssali and Vampino who all pulled out their A’games before Buchaman, Presidential advisor on Ghetto officially welcomed Turbulence, 42.

Turbulence made sure he left no one behind as they were all seen dancing and singing along to the lyrics of every song he performed.

From ‘Criminal,’ ‘For me,’ ‘My People Rise,’ ‘Ganja Head,’ ‘Stay Away,’ ‘X-Girlfriend’ all the way to ‘Real Ganjaman,’ Partiers had a great time with the Raggae legendary and what a classic show it was!

The band, theguitar, thedrums, all were on point as Turbulence delivered his Lion story.

In an interview with media EdgarKihumuro,Brand Manager Pilsner Lager revealed why Turbulence was the best choice for the show.

“We wanted the best person to headline this show and there was no better person to trust when it comes to Raggea, Turbulenceis a legend in the Raggae scene.”

He assured Pilsner customers and Reggae fans of the best concerts all throughout the year.

“As a brand that has always been big on Reggae, culture, sports and fun, Pilsner Lager will continue bringing you the best music concerts of all time,” said Kihumuro.

Turbulence is indeed such a legend,the energy he pulled throughout the show is unmatched and it was a very sad moment to the fans when the band finally disbanded shortly after midnight.