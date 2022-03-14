The outgoing Spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Jacob Siminyu, has handed over office after serving for nine years.

Siminyu will be replaced by the former head of Inspections and Investigations in the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Mr Simon Peter Mundeyi.

Speaking at the handover at Police Headquarters Naguru, Siminyu apologized to anybody he annoyed during his tenure. “I apologise, you can call me, and we’ll talk about it.”.

Stories Continues after ad

Siminyu said the ministry is stopping the use of the old passports on 4th April 2022.

“You should come and get the new passports (the light blue one). Those who want services at the Ministry of Internal Affairs should come on appointments. If you delay, you will be locked out,” he said.