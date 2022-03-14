First son and Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Kigali ahead of his second meeting with the President of Rwanda Gen. Paul Kagame.

Muhoozi’s visit follows the first meeting which culminated in the reopening Uganda- Rwanda border. In January, Rwanda re-opened the Gatuna border three years after the closure in 2019. The closure aimed at paving way for reconstruction of roads on the Rwandan side.

“After a long discussion with President Kagame, we have agreed that I return to Kigali in the coming days to sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda,” Muhoozi said in February.

Since the closure of Rwandan border, there has been a raging border row between the two countries where Kagame posed travel restrictions stopping its nationals from traveling to Uganda and blocking goods from entering into the country, a move that contradicts with the intentions that led to the formation of the East African community (EAC).

Kagame’s government has always accused Museveni of facilitating the dissident group, Rwanda National Congress (RNC) led by Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa dissidents.

Last year, rebel groups of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Uganda killing at least seven people. In tandem rebel outfit M23 seized at least two villages in the eastern DRC near the border with Uganda and Rwanda.

Kagame’s Army Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) has since blamed Eastern DRC attacks on Uganda saying that the Ex-M23 group didn’t seek refuge in Rwanda during their retreat from DRC in 2013, it has been based in Uganda where the attack originated where the armed group retreated.