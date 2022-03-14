The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has told President Museveni that his new directive on land evictions undermines Judiciary Independence.

The president banned all land evictions in the country without the consent of the respective District Security Committees. He also didn’t in any way put into consideration the ruling of the court in the matter which has threatened the independence of the judiciary as ULS states.

Pheona Nabasa Wall, the president ULS noted that this practice will amount to vesting the right to hear, resolve and execute disputes in the hands of the security organs. Therefore, this according to her usurps the power of the judiciary.

“The police are currently involved in the execution of a land eviction. To provide security and ensure the enforcement of court orders. They may inform the district security organs of a pending eviction as a matter of courtesy, beefing up security and restoring the faith of the justice system in the eyes of the community,” said Wall.

“The Uganda Law Society remains committed to assisting the government in all matters affecting legislation and the administration and practice of law in the country in accordance with its mandate enshrined in Uganda Law Society Act, Cap 276 Laws of Uganda,” she said.

The president is probably going to give feedback to this before it becomes an issue. Land eviction is too sensitive a topic in this country.