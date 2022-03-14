Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF Sgt Abdul Ssebute will defend his belt against a Tanzanian champion Hajji Juma Mwalugo in bantam weight 52kg 10 rounds on April 8, 2022 at Bombo sports grounds.

This fight will act as a catalyst for Ssebute to challenge for the major honour boxing in Africa which is the Africa Boxing Union Title.

Lt. Col. Kato Domiano Abwoki on behalf of the Chief of Education, Sports and Culture Brig Gen Wilson Muhabuzi, held a presser at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs Mbuya (MODVA), to launch a two title defence fight of East and Central Africa Boxing Union (E&C A.B.U).

Officially sanctioning the fight, Lt. Col. Kato advised Sgt Ssebute; “If you want to remove the dilemma between the referees, make sure you get the lead points to clear the way and if you cannot get the 10 points to win the match you must look for a knockout and to fight till the end.”

He further assured him of all the necessary support from the UPDF Leadership to ensure that the fight is a success and called upon all the current sponsors and willing sponsors to come onboard and support the fight.

The 31-year-old Sgt Ssebute said he is eagerly waiting for the East and Central African title fight as well as the World completion fight; he thanked the UPDF Leadership and the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission for their endless support.

In the same way, Musa Ntege will be defending his belt against Imani Daudi Kawaya in the cruise weight 86 kg 10 rounds category.

In attendance of the briefing were Maureen Mulangira, the Commissioner Africa Boxing Union and Uganda Professional Boxing Commission. Uzima Water, Wazalendo Sacco, and UPDF Boxing club are listed as the main sponsors.