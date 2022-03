Former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has been operated over unrevealed complications. Lubwama was last week admitted to Medicana hospital, Konya in Turkey.

According to a source close to his family, the performing artist was operated yesterday and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Kato Lubwama has successfully undergone an operation in Turkey. He is out of the theatre and doing well,” the source said.