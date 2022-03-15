Former Uganda Cranes captain and goalkeeperr Dennis Masinde Onyango is set to feature in the 2022 Pepsi UEFA champions league commercial.

In the campaign dubbed ‘Go for Goals’, Onyango will feature with Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Ronaldinho to encourage the youth to keep chasing their dreams.

“Are you ready to #GoForGooaals with me??? The UEFA Champions League season is here & I am excited to be officially collaborating with @PepsiUganda and teaming up with @TeamMessi and @paulpogba to bring this grand competition home. Can’t wait to win with you all!” Onyango tweeted.

The campaign will run for three months giving customers a chance to win amazing prizes such as TV screens, Cash, T-shirts, Caps and so much more.

“We have included our very own Denis Masinde Onyango, whose presence in the campaign will inspire youth Uganda to believe in themselves, work hard and achieve their dreams,” Ernest Ssentongo, Pepsi Uganda Brand Manager said.