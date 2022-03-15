The Joint task teams from CMI and Counter Terrorism, arrested the leader of the ADF terror cell in Central Region, a one Kabanda Abdallah Musa alias Mogo and conducted multiple searches at his home in Katooke “A” village, Wamala Parish and also at his second home at Gimbo village, Lukwago Parish, in Wakiso district.

According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, at the time of his arrest, he actively involved in the recruitment and radicalisation of youth, into the ADF ranks and further inspire them into carrying out attacks on security personnel, installations and other VIPs within the country.

“We have also established that the suspect was part of the group that assembled the suicide bomb jackets that were used in the bomb attacks at CPS and Parliament Avenue,” Enanga said.

An assortment of exhibits were recovered including, an SMG Riffle with 9 ammunitions, 11 phones, 3 sim cards, a flash with radical videos, 5 exercise books with Arabic literature, bomb making materials, (including those left behind by Uthuman the suicide attacker), cash Shs500,000, a motorcycle Bajaj Boxer red in colour, under registration number UFD 391T.

His accomplice and rider of the motorcycle, identified as Musoke Juma aka Musubuzi is on of the run and wanted by the counter terror task team.

Before joining the ADF, Kabanda Abdallah Musa, subscribed to the Al-Shabaab terror group. In 2015, he was arrested during the hearing of the terrorism case against the accused persons, who participated in the 2010 twin bombings in Kampala.

This after, he was seen registering names of security personnel attached to the case and the number plates of their respective motor vehicles. After his release on court bail in 2020, he immediately established contacts with Meddie Nkalubo, the mastermind of the terror attacks and assassinations in the country. His brother-in-law, Kisambira Muhammad, was one of the assailants who attempted to murder General Katumba Wamala. The arrest therefore, of Kabanda Abdallah Musa, is a very big setback for the ADF in the country.

“As a country, we remain dedicated and determined in our efforts to thwart terrorism, its financing and extremist ideologies, within the country. Together with our Regional and International partners, we have countered ADF cells in Uganda and in the DRC, and delivered severe setbacks to their terror plots,” Enanga said.

“The arrests and recoveries are a strong reminder that the Joint Counter Terror teams, will never stop pursuing those who plan and execute acts of terrorism in Uganda. We thank our task teams for their efforts and urge them to pursue all the remaining agents, collaborators and operatives, and save Ugandans from terror.”