Ugandan entrepreneurs together with those from DR Congo and beyond will convene in Kinshasa for a major business summit.

The Uganda-DRC Business Forum, now in its second edition, will be held starting 22nd-25th March at Fleuva Congo Hotel.

About 150 participants are expected to turn up for the Forum. They will include business people from Uganda and their DRC counterparts.

Along with these will be some government officials from both countries. And also key business stakeholders from the two countries.

His Lordship Gentiny Ngobila, the Governor of the City-Province of Kinshasa commented about the much sought-after business forum. He reiterated that the Forum is timely and the environment is conducive.

“It is time to break the barriers and fast-track trade links among ourselves; it is high time for our private sectors to harness and unlock the full potential of the existing business opportunities. City-to-city cooperation is also timely. I will personally grace the forum and look forward to seeing the Uganda Business Community in Kinshasa, Bienvenue,” he said.

Kinshasa is one of Africa’s largest cities with a population of 15,628,000 with good security and hospitable people.

The aim of the Forum is to also build and spur bilateral trade between Kampala and Kinshasa. Both countries look up to each other for investment opportunities.

They will host under the theme: Growing Business and Trade between DRC and Uganda through Deepening Bilateral Trade, Partnerships, Knowledge Transfer for Mutual Peace and Prosperity.

Among other areas of the Forum’s focus are also promoting trade between the two countries through sharing information on improved trade facilitation.