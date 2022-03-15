Police in Kabalagala has arrested Hussein Kakonge, 46, a guard with Security 2000 located in Muyenga, who sought refuge at night at their station, but turned against the Police Constable Bamwesigye Junior with the purpose of disarming him of his rifle.

PC Bamwesigye was manning the police counter when he was attacked on March 14, 2022 at Kabalagala Police station.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, preliminary information shows that Kakonge introduced himself to officers at Kabalagala Police Station as a guard and he claimed that he was stranded after his bosses evicted him out of the house.

He said he was looking for a place to spend a night. Officers, under the police mandate of protecting life and property, they gave him beddings to rest near the counter.

“To their surprise, Kakonge woke up at night around 1am and attempted to disarm an officer at counter. He started using a helmet to assault PC Bamwesigye and later tried to disarm him of his gun. The officer put up resistance until other officers, who were nearby, came and subdued the suspect. Kakonge was immediately arrested,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police did further investigations on the suspect and background and established that Kakonge has a military background.

He joined the UPDF in 1996 and has previously served the UPDF in various missions in Somalia, fight against the Lord Resistance Army and others.

After he returned from Somalia mission, he deserted the UPDF and later joined Security 2000, where he was also fired.

“The police are currently working with the UPDF to ascertain more facts on why he deserted and will be informing you on the progress,” said Owoyesigyire.

“Officers around Kampala Metropolitan Policing area have also been urged remain vigilant and alert while on duty since the threat of targeting their guns still exists. The suspect is detained at Kabalagala Police Division.”

Kakonge will be charged with attempted murder, desertion and attempt to steal a gun.