Vivo Energy has today announced a sponsorship of Shs 250 million towards this year’s annual Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, slated for 6 to 8 May.

The Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally Uganda is one of the main motorsport events in Uganda. It is part of the National Rally Championship and the FIA African Rally Championship.

“Globally, Shell V-Power, the premium performance fuel is one of the greatest supporters of motorsport. Shell V-Power has been tested and proven to enhance performance on the race track and has existing partnerships with F1’s Scuderia Ferrari, BMW motorsport and the Moto GP Ducati technical teams. Uganda is no different. Building on the support extended to the sport for the last 10 years, we are pleased to once again provide this sponsorship that will enable the return of the annual rally to the sporting calendar,” said Johan Grobbelaar, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Uganda.

While speaking at the sponsorship announcement, Dipu Ruparelia, President of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs Uganda thanked Vivo Energy Uganda, and the Shell V-Power brand, for its continued support towards motoring events, and contribution to the growth of the sport in Uganda.

Ruparelia added: “This is our first rally following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and we look forward to welcoming both the drivers and fans back. We intend to deliver a successful event and preparations are already underway.”

In Uganda, Shell V-Power has a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to the growth of racing through sponsorships of rallying events that include the National Rally Championships and Pearl of Africa Rally. Shell V-Power has also contributed towards nurturing the growth of rallying talent by extending support to drivers, namely; Arthur Blick, Ronald Sebuguzi, Omar Mayanja and Umar Kakyama.

“We are aware that there have been concerns over safety following the yellow card issued by the FIA on this rally. Part of our support to this rally will go towards enhancing safety at the rally. At Vivo Energy Uganda, safety is our key priority and an integral part of our business. We will do whatever is within our means to support FMU to enhance the safety protocols at the rally,” Grobbelaar added.

“I am grateful to Vivo Energy for its support for the 2022 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally. I look forward to a successful event,” Arthur Blick said.

Shell V-Power is a premium fuel that was developed in an innovation partnership with Scuderia Ferrari. The partnership with Ferrari means that Shell V-Power has been tested and used under extreme conditions on the race track. The Ferrari team in Formula 1 continues to choose and use this fuel.

“We reiterate our commitment to growing rallying and racing as a sport in Uganda through offering support to both the drivers and the sporting events. This year’s rally will definitely be one to look out for,” Moses Kebba, Marketing Manager, Vivo Energy Uganda said.