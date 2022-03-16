The state of relations between Kinshasa and Kampala is in excellent shape manifested by the several high level exchange visits, the several MoUs in place and the three times direct connectivity offered by Uganda airlines. These make the environment ripe for commercial cooperation. The political will is thriving, championed by Their Excellences, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, the President of Ugandaand DRC respectively, whose vision is to transform the region into an economic zone.

To further consolidate such a positive momentum, DRC’s candidature for membership to the East Africa Community (EAC) has been approved by the Heads of State and Government of EAC, thus ushering in new prospects for economic integration and increased business interactions in the region.

It is against this rosy background that Kinshasa, the Capital city of the DRC is girding to host the Second Edition of the Uganda-DRC Business Forum which is slated to take place at Fleuve Congo Hotel from 22nd-25th March, 2022. The Forum will gather some 150 participants consisting of business people from Uganda and their DRC counterparts along with Government officials of both countries, as well as key business stakeholders from the two countries.

Stories Continues after ad

“I love Uganda and make frequent trips to Kampala. I have been to Kabale, Arua and I love the cool breeze in Entebbe. I enjoy the fresh fish from Lake Victoria, says His Lordship GentinyNgobila, the Governor of the City-Province of Kinshasa.

In a meeting with Dr. Namutebi Edith Nsubuga, the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Uganda in Kinshasa, His Lordship GentinyNgobilareiterated that,”the Forum is timely and the environment is conducive. It is time to break the barriers and fast-track trade links among ourselves; it is high time for our private sectors to harness and unlock the full potential of the existing business opportunities. A city to city cooperation is also timely. I will personally grace the forum and look forward to seeing the Uganda Business Community in Kinshasa, Bienvenue.”

It is worth recalling that Kinshasa is a megalopolitan city with a population of 15,628,000 (2022 est.) and is one of the largest cities in Africa. It is a secure city with hospitable and lively people. Although the cost of living is high, commodities are abundant and accessible from local markets, chain supermarkets and retailer shops. The construction industry is booming which is an indication of relative stability, and one can be tempted to call it a construction hub.