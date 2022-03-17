City Business man Hamis Kiggundu has revealed that he can’t fight the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi but instead there are misconceived individuals trying to taint his image.

Kiggundu said while clarifying the contested land between him and the Buganda Land Board.

Earlier this month, Buganda Land Board (BLB) petitioned police seeking its intervention to stop construction of a road and drainage channel through Plot 273, 38, 87, 99,110 and others allegedly belonging to Buganda Kingdom.

The kingdom averred that Kiggundu illegally created official kingdom Milo land, free hold title composed of WAK 6104, FOLIO 25, Block 273, Plot 23977 and the same are under cancellation proceeding at the Ministry of Lands.

According to Kiggundu, the said land is a Freehold land granted by Wakiso District Land Board and the Freehold Land Titles were issued in November 2019 by Wakiso District Land Office. The subject land falls under ‘Public Land’ formerly Plot 20 and referred to as, ‘Total Lake Area’, originally measuring approximately 289.34 Acres.

“Private Mailo land on Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 87, 99,110 & others, land at Kigo shares boundaries with the public land (already described above), mainly comprising; Mirembe Villas, Kigo Prisons, part of Serena Kigo land, taking part of the Munyonyo Spur Road outwards beyond the Munyonyo Spur,” he said.

He said it is composed on Final Certificate (F.C 18454) formerly Plot 96 and originally measuring approximately 16 Square miles and 228 Acres.

Kiggundu under Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited is in advanced stages of building an Integrated Sports Complex called Ham Sports Club.

It accommodates three state of the art football playgrounds (including two training grounds), two Olympic size swimming pools, World Class Gym, four basketball courts, four tennis courts, four netball courts, all indoor games, accommodation facilities and a grade four medical health facility.

He welcomed the joint boundary opening exercise of both the Freehold land titles comprised on Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 23974, 23975, 23976, 23977 and the Kabaka Private Mailo land comprised on Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 87, 99,110.

The boundary opening is aimed seeking clarifications and ascertaining the true location of both properties and as a way of confirmation that truly, the two properties are separate, do not overlap into one another, one is a Private Mailo land whereas the other is Public land, and that the only common identifier of the two properties is the shared Plot Boundaries and the fact that they all fall in the same Block and County.