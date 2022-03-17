Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake has petitioned Court challenging his removal from parliamentary commission. In a secret ballot conducted last week, of Parliament, 155 out of 161 members voted for his removal from the Parliament Commission.

Through his lawyers led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Zaake said that parliament had no quorum to have him removed from the commission. He wants the court to nullify parliament’s decision and order for his reinstatement as commissioner of parliament.

He accused the Rules Committee members of Receiving Shs 6m worth taxpayers money as a reward for participating in the Committee proceedings that resulted in his removal from office.

Zaake’s removal followed Parliament’s adoption of the report of the Committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges with amendments presented by Chairperson, Abdu Katuntu.

The vote followed debate of the report of the committee that found Zaake in breach of public trust and confidence. Zaake was probed for statements he made on social media disparaging the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among.

During plenary sessions to honour Parliament and staff who had participated in the East African Legislative Assembly Games in Arusha, Tanzania the Deputy Speaker said although Zaake was reportedly tortured and had a broken leg, he brought back a gold medal for Parliament. This prompted Zaake to go on social media where he authored the statements for which he was found guilty.