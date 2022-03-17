President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Charles Okidi as deputy Airforce Commander to replace Maj Gen Emmanuel Katsigazi who was recently appointed the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Maj Gen Okidi has been the Chief of Staff Airforce.

Stories Continues after ad

He previously served as President Museveni’s pilot from 2014 to 2017.

His appointment as Museveni’s pilot came after he successfully flew the Mi17 helicopter over Mt Kenya but other three helicopters crashed and killed their crew members.

He has been replaced by Brig Gen Gonyi who has been Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence.

Brig. David Gonyi has also been replaced by long serving intelligence officer Col Abdul Rugumayo