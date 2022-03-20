It is unfortunate to announce that the Speaker to the Parliament of Uganda, Hon. Jacob Oulanyah has passed away.



The president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni confirmed the sad news in a tweet

The speaker has been undergoing treatment in the USA.

Oulanyah was born in the then Gulu District, on 23 March 1965 to Nathan L’okori and Karen Atwon. He attended St. Joseph’s College Layibi, Dr. Obote College Boroboro, and Kololo Senior Secondary School for his O-Level and A-Level education. In 1988, he joined Makerere University, the oldest university in the East African Community, where he studied agricultural economics. He graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in that subject. That same year, he entered law school, also at Makerere University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Laws degree. He served as speaker of the university students’ guild during his stay at Makerere. In 1995, he attended the Law Development Centre (LDC), where he obtained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice.

May his soul rest in peace.

Parliament’s director of communication Chris Obore could not pick calls from this reporter.