Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has kicked off the construction of the multibillion-swanky Pearl Business Park.

The mega project with an estimated 15 months scheduled timeline from the onset of construction to completion will encompass office premises, a shopping centre, health and leisure amenities, a 5-star hotel, modern hospital, among other things.

Ruparelia Group, through Meera Investments Limited, is building the 18-acre mixed-use facility on the premises of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.

Stories Continues after ad

Ruparelia Group will divide the project into different phases. The first phase completion estimate is 2023, including office spaces, 16 lettable floors and two floors for parking.

The plan is to equip the facility with modern amenities such as a fully automated fire detection system on all floors and approximately 170 CCTV cameras in all public areas. In addition, the building will include internet access, a fitness centre and other health, safety and productivity utilities.

Meanwhile, on top of Pearl Business Park, Sudhir is also expanding Kabira Country Club, which is going to have a shopping mall complex attached to the hotel.

As if the above is not enough, mogul is also planning to build a 200-room Kingdom Kampala Hotel.

The Kingdom Kampala Hotel is estimated to be completed by 2026. This is another project by Meera Investments Limited, the real estate arm of the Ruparelia Group that owns a series of hotels, country clubs and over 300 commercial properties in and around Kampala.