St Phillip’s Cathedral, Karamoja Diocese, has been dedicated and consecrated by the Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu in the presence of Rt Rev Joseph Abura and joyous Christians.

Archbishop Kaziimba congratulated the Christians, partners and we’ll wishers of Karamoja Diocese upon completing a magnificent sanctuary for the Lord.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who was represented by Hon Gorretti Kitutu the Minister of Karamoja affairs thanked the Church for its role in household and community transformation.

Stories Continues after ad

He further expressed his gratitude to the Church for partnering with the government to popularize projects initiated by the government to benefit the ordinary Uganda.

Rt Rev James and Mama Rose Nasak of North Karamoja Diocese, Rt Rev Damiano Guzezetti the Bishop of Moroto Catholic Diocese, interfaith and political leaders graced the dedication service.