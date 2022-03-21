Government has released the tentative program for the burial of the Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah who passed on yesterday in Seattle, USA.

According to the program, Oulanyah’s body will arrive in the country on Sunday 27th March 2022 at 2:00 pm at Entebbe International Airport.

The election and swearing-in of the new Speaker of Parliament of Uganda will be conducted on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

Oulanyah’s body will be taken to Parliament on Thursday, 31st March 2022.

On Friday 1st April 2022, there will be a Funeral Mass at Namirembe Cathedral led by the Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kazimba.

The body will then be airlifted after service direct to Lalogi in Omoro for the Burial on Saturday 2nd April 2022 beginning at 10:00am.