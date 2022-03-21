The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has eulogised the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah who died yesterday in Seattle, USA.

On February 3, 2022, Oulanyah was flown to the US aboard a Chartered Uganda Airlines aircraft A330 to Seattle for expert medical attention after the deterioration of his health.

Speaking earlier today, FDC party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat said Oulanyah was a uniting, fair and peaceful person whose respect for diverse political opinion was evident in the manner in which he gave equal opportunities to Members of Parliament on either side of the political divide.

Stories Continues after ad

“We mourn a political icon whose rise to political prominence crystallized while he was at Makerere University in the late 80s where he served as Speaker of the students Guild under the leadership of Nobert Mao, alongside other notables like the late Nobel Mayombo, Adolf Mwesigye, Emmanuel Dombo, Sam Lyomoki, Dr Francis Epetait, Alice Alaso, Jalia Binta Lukumu, the FDC President among others,” he said.

Amuriat said; “While Guild Speaker, he was subjected to torture by the very government he later served leading to a life threatening situation requiring surgery. It is unfortunate that he has departed before the desired change in the livelihoods of Ugandans has happened.”

The party applauded him for his dedicated service to Parliament of Uganda and the people of Omoro County and Uganda.

“It is regrettable that Oulanyah, like a number of prominent Ugandans died while receiving treatment abroad which continues to expose the poor health care facilities in the country and necessitates the constant call on the NRM government to put more resources to the improvement of health facilities in the country.”

“On behalf of the FDC and on my own behalf I would like to convey our most heartfelt condolences to fellow Ugandan, the NRM government, Parliament of Ugandan, his family and friends upon this sad occurrence. We continue to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed Speaker,” he eulogized.