President Yoweri Museveni has ordered that all flags in Uganda should be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and public grounds to mourn the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died yesterday in Seattle, USA where he was admitted in February.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, President Museveni directed that the flags will fly at half-mast until the day of the burial for Oulanyah.

Stories Continues after ad

“I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half-mast until the burial of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures,” he said.

Museveni also activated the National Organizing Committee, under the Hon. Babalanda, to organise the official burial of the Late Speaker.

“I extend my condolences, the condolences of my family and of all Ugandans to the children of Oulanyah and to his wider family. The government and the NRM will always stand with them. I will say more about Rt. Hon. Oulanyah in the coming days,” Museveni added.

Oulanyah was elected the speaker of the 11th parliament on the 24th May 2021, beating the Incumbent Rebecca Kadaga and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Upon his election, Oulanyah said his parliament will work towards reconciliation among Ugandans however his dream fell short after he chaired only two sessions.