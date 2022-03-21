Legislators are set to elect the new Speaker of Parliament following the death of Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah. Oulanyah died yesterday in Seattle, USA where he was admitted in February.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament. I got information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit,” President Yoweri Museveni announced.

Oulanyah was elected the speaker of the 11th parliament on the 24th May 2021, beating the Incumbent Rebecca Kadaga and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Upon his election, Oulanyah said his parliament will work towards reconciliation among Ugandans however his dream fell short after he chaired only two sessions.

Since then, he has been in and out of Mulago, Nakasero and Seattle Hospitals over unrevealed health complications.

The Constitution, in Article 82 provides for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Article 82 (2) says that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker shall be elected by members of Parliament from among their number.

(3) A person shall not be qualified to be elected a Speaker or Deputy Speaker if he or she is a Vice President or a Minister.

(4) Subject to article 81(4) of this Constitution, no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

When the deputy Speaker Anita Among decides to run for speakership, Legislators will be tasked to fill the two vacancies.

(5) The Chief Justice or a judge designated by the Chief Justice shall preside at an election of a Speaker, and the Speaker shall preside at an election of the Deputy Speaker.