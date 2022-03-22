Thirteen candidates have picked nomination forms from the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Electoral Commission offices at the headquarters in Kampala seeking to replace Jacob Oulanyah as Speaker in the 11th Parliament.

They include the incumbent Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodre Ssekikubo.

Others are; West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Kagoma North legislator Alex Kintu Brandon, State minister for Sports Denis Hamson Obua, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, Masindi District’s Florence Akiiki, Agago’s John Okot Amos and Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba.

The ruling party shall elect its flagbearer in the upcoming speaker race on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in a special caucus meeting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.