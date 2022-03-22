The legislation has changed tremendously over the years for gambling or placing bets online. For Africa, finding an online casino could be a tough task for some, especially since it is the second largest continent on Earth with many different countries having their own legislation.

Different influences of other countries and cultures have helped shape the idea behind their beliefs of online gambling.

First you have to find which areas will accept gambling or allow online casino play. Below you can see just how it applies to certain African areas.

Gambling in North Africa

Influenced by European culture, North Africa is a desert mainland. It has very little to no gambling whatsoever due to Islamic religious beliefs dominating the population.

In Morocco, the legislation is slightly different as there is one land based casino. Back in 1952, they opposed a strict belief that is against casinos and gambling and opened their own casino.

With official legislation in 2002, the area has progressed in that regard and the casino is mainly used as a tourist attraction. In addition, online casinos have developed too.

Gambling in Central Africa

Central Africa is composed of seven different countries known as Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda/Burundi and Gabon. Every one of them except Gabon believe in strict policies to avoid gambling.

Gabon has mostly adopted the practice of gambling and has used its methods to prosper. They have a handful of land based casinos that are regulated and the use of online casinos are currently being used.

Gambling in West Africa

Gambling here is a mixed bag of results, as some territory areas either oppose it or embrace it. If you live in Benin, Ghana, Senegal, Sierra Leone or Togo, then you are allowed to enjoy gambling, especially online.

Gambling in East Africa

This section of Africa has similarities compared to the Northern part, but gambling is more appealing. Uganda is somewhat in a gray area in terms of legal gambling and other ventures. Most areas are pro-gambling in casinos and online.

Gambling in South Africa

South Africa has gambling roots dating back to 1996. This legislation has grown since 2008 and welcomes gambling to all residents in the surrounding areas. Zambian is the best tourist destination for this region with improved quality of gambling.

Most Popular Online Gambling Sites

PlayOJO Casino is the most popular online casino for South Africa natives. This online casino features over 1900 casino games, a variety of payment methods, and awesome player rewards

There is a gaming section dedicated to new games and has some of the most appealing selection out of other online casinos in Africa. In addition, there is a jackpot section where players can specifically try to play games that offer a lump sum payout.

Springbok Casino

This casino is a close competitor to PlayOJO, with no deposit bonuses, lucrative welcome bonuses, and even a long list of preogressive slots to play. They do not have as many games as the other top online casino but they do offer some competition.

They have slightly over 450 games, so not as much to choose from, but the variety is a bit different. These feature many slots to choose from and some table games. In addition, some jackpot games offer high payouts that are appealing.

Casino Tropez

If either of those options above did not suit your needs, you could look into Casino Tropez. If you are a high roller, you might like the appeal of this online casino.

They feature over 800 slots, a huge live dealer section, big deposit bonuses for large amounts, and daily leaderboards for certain games. In addition, they have been around since 2001 and provide one of the most reputable online casinos around.

To newer players in Africa wanting to get their feet wet with online casinos, this might not be a great first option since the amount of games could be confusing. However, it can still provide some fun if you take your time.

They also feature their own mobile app that you can download and play on the go. This makes them an attractive choice for players wanting to play anytime they want and anywhere they want.