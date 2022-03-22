Living a healthy life should be a part of your daily lifestyle. It does not matter what age you are, taking care of your health is essential for your self-confidence and self-image. In the long run, a healthy lifestyle can help in reducing the risk of chronic diseases and long-term illnesses.

With this current Covid-19 pandemic, many of us are stuck at home living a temporarily unhealthy lifestyle as we spend time eating whatever is remaining in the fridge. With the higher chances of physical inactivity, all that is left is compulsive overeating and sitting, stress, and anxiety.

Being healthy does not solely rely on physical fitness; being healthy also entails being emotionally and mentally fit. If you want to start living a healthy lifestyle and you want to maintain it, here are a few tips that may help you even when you are just staying at home:

Eat a Balanced Diet

Your body needs all the nutrients for it to work effectively. These nutrients come from a balanced diet when you consume a variety of foods, including vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains. Good nutrition is important as it works as the first line of defense against diseases.

As part of a balanced diet, it is recommended for us to eat three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruits per day. Increasing your vegetable intake daily is easy when you include it together with your meals. You can also eat fruit as your snack during your free time instead of eating only what you like.

Without a well-balanced diet, your body is more susceptible to disease, fatigue, and poor performance. Children who do not consume enough nutritious foods may experience growth and developmental issues, poor academic performance, and recurrent infections.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising does not mean going to the gym to do an intense workout and lifting heavyweights. It can just be as simple as walking around the neighborhood for 30 minutes a day. Another simple exercise you can do is by doing your house chores as it encourages you to move around instead of sitting for the whole day.

Physical exercise can also help build muscle strength as well as endurance. It aids your cardiovascular system work properly by delivering oxygen and nutrients to your tissues. Having enough oxygen is important to keep the blood saturated enough. One of the ways for you to track this is by using a smartwatch which can keep track of your heart rate, sleeping patterns, and physical activity.

Consume Multivitamin Supplements

Multivitamins are dietary supplements that provide the body with additional vitamins and minerals in the form of pills. They may contain herbs, amino acids, and fatty acids in addition to vitamins and minerals. Many micronutrients, such as vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, and E, as well as zinc, iron, copper, selenium, and magnesium, are essential for your immune system.

Some people may require certain vitamins and minerals in greater quantities, such as older adults, vegetarians, and vegans. If you do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, consider taking a multivitamin supplement daily to ensure that your body receives the right amount of nutrients.

Furthermore, consuming antioxidant vitamins and minerals may support the slowing of the progression from certain diseases that might cause eye problems. Not only that, but they can also help improve mood and memory.

Manage Your Mental Health

Our mental health is fundamental to living a healthy lifestyle. Improving our mental health is important to prevent any mental health issues which are sometimes associated with severe physical illness. It is part of everyone’s life and is vital in determining your thoughts, behaviors, and emotions.

When you are emotionally healthy, you can increase your productivity and effectiveness in daily activities such as work and school. It helps to maintain your relationship with people and allows you to adjust to any sudden changes in your life.

There are different methods and activities to improve your mental health. For instance, you can start eating healthy and balanced meals, doing regular exercise, getting enough sleep daily, and taking a break whenever you want to.

Stay Hydrated

Source: unsplash.com/ @engin akyurt

Drinking enough plain water daily is important for your health. It helps to prevent dehydration which can affect you mentally and physically. When you drink water, it will remove the excess waste in your body through urination and bowel movements, reducing the risk of getting kidney stones.

There are some other benefits of drinking enough water. One of them is that it assists in weight loss because it increases your metabolism rate, increasing your daily number of calories burned. It also helps to make you feel full when you drink before having any meal. This way, you will eat less than you usually take.