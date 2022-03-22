Several legislators have expressed interest to stand for the office of the Speaker of Parliament. The position of the speaker fell vacant following the demise of the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah died in Seattle, USA where he was admitted in February this year.

According to the Chairman of National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and the deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi have expressed interest to stand for the position of the speaker.

“Candidates are expressing interest in one position and that is the speaker. The Position of deputy speaker is not vacant though Among has expressed interest,” Odoi said.

Stories Continues after ad

According to Article 82 (2) of the Constitution of Uganda, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker shall be elected by Members of Parliament from among themselves. Article 82(3) stipulates that a person shall not be qualified to be elected a Speaker or Deputy Speaker if he or she is a Vice President or a Minister.

This website has also learned that West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth is set to pick nomination forms later today after he relinquished his duties as State Minister for Defence.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa and Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda have expressed interest to run for Speakership on JEEMA and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Arua Central Division MP Atima Jackson Lee Buti.

This website has also established that Acholi Parliamentary group endorsed Lamwo County who is also the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hillary Onek for the speakership race and Mapenduzi Ojara and Kitgum Woman MP, Lilian Aber for the Deputy Speaker if the position falls vacant.

National Unity Platform’s (NUP) MP, Charles Ttebandeke expressed interest to stand for Deputy Speaker.