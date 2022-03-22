This race of 3-year-old thoroughbred horses has been held annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875. It is the United States’ longest-running continuous athletic event and Kentucky Derby betting is very popular.

It’s more than a horse race for the 155,000 people who attend Derby every year on the first Saturday in May. It’s a long weekend of festivities. Churchill Downs will host the Kentucky Oaks race on Friday. The parties proceed to Louisville’s ballrooms and mansions for black-tie galas that night, as well as the city’s restaurants and bars for more casual celebrations. On Saturday, Churchill Downs holds a full day of racing, with the main event taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t worry if you won’t be able to attend the festivities in Kentucky. Many horse-racing tracks in the United States take a break from their own live races to watch the Derby on enormous screens. And Derby parties are held all around the country, with visitors frequently dressing up to participate in Derby-day customs.

Stories Continues after ad

How to Purchase Kentucky Derby Tickets

Early May temperatures in Kentucky might be blistering hot or chilly and rainy, so you’ll want covered seating with convenient inside access. In the autumn, visit the Kentucky Derby website and register in a lottery for a chance to purchase grandstand tickets. If that doesn’t work, alternative seats are frequently available until the final minute on Churchill Downs’ website. Fans may resale their tickets on a section of the Derby website, so be sure to look there as well.

A general admission infield ticket costs $50, although the price rises over time, up to $60 on race day. Keep in mind that the infield is a party environment, although it might be difficult to watch the races. Spectators may enjoy a variety of viewing choices at Churchill Downs, from Millionaires Row to the infield.

What to Wear

The Derby is known for its style. Hats are a must-have accessory for ladies, and the larger the better. While Louisvillians dispute whether their city belongs in the South or the Midwest, they — and their visitors — embrace Southern roots on Derby Day. In addition, a large hat is useful for a long day in the sun.

A suit will do for guys, especially if it’s khaki or seersucker. It looks great with a straw fedora.

What Should You Drink?

Kentucky is recognized as a bourbon country for the variety of whiskey it pioneered, in addition to being horse country. So it’s no surprise that the Kentucky Derby’s official drink, the mint julep, is made with bourbon. The recipe calls for simple syrup (water and sugar), mint, and bourbon to be poured over crushed ice and topped off with additional mint.

Where Should You Stay?

Hotel accommodations might be hard to come by over Derby weekend. Make a reservation as soon as possible. Cancellation policies for certain dates might be stringent, so inquire about them before booking a room.

Because of its closeness to restaurants, pubs, and the racetrack, downtown is the best place to stay. It’s also where the majority of Louisville’s best hotels are located. Otherwise, check for a hotel close to Churchill Downs that is near the airport. Derby goers may stay at hotels in downtown Louisville, which are close to the city’s outstanding food scene.

Where Should You Eat?

With a strong Southern influence, Louisville restaurants excel in New American cuisine which is a twist on classic recipes that incorporates elements from other cultures or new cooking methods. Many of Louisville’s finest eating choices may be found in the NuLu (New Louisville), Highlands, and downtown areas.

What Else Is There to Do in Louisville?

Visit the Kentucky Derby Museum to discover more about the race’s history. It has two levels of exhibitions, including a 360-degree immersive sound and video experience, and is located at Churchill Downs. It is closed on Kentucky Oaks and Derby days, but it reopens the day following the Derby at 8 a.m.

Muhammad Ali, the great boxer, was born in Louisville. The Muhammad Ali Center, located downtown, has an interactive museum that honors Ali’s life and legacy. His bright pink boyhood house on Grand Avenue was recently refurbished to incorporate exhibitions about his formative years.