Tom Brady can’t seem to make up his mind about retirement. First, he came out signaling his retirement shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up short in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Then, in a shocking turn of events that even expert picks couldn’t have predicted, Brady would announce that he had unfinished business on the football field to deal with.

When Brady suits up for the NFL 2022-23 season, he will be 45 years old. He will also be the oldest player on the field, beating the next oldest player by five years. While age didn’t stop Brady from winning Super Bowl 55 at the age of 43, Brady will need all the protection he can get to survive the grueling NFL season. He will have, at the least, 17 regular-season games to go through before a possible playoff run with the Buccaneers.

Does Brady Have Enough in the Tank for Another Super Bowl Run?

Brady holds just about every record you can imagine for a quarterback. He also is the only NFL player to have seven Super Bowl rings, giving him more stones than Thanos has for his Infinity Gauntlet. Brady has also shown that he can win a Super Bowl in his 40s, making a possibility of another Brady Super Bowl appearance very likely.

Brady also has a drive that many other players don’t have inside themselves. He strives to be a champion every season he sets foot on the field. That championship drive inside Brady is what has helped him become a seven-time Super Bowl champion. He also wants to prove his haters wrong when they say he doesn’t have anything left in the tank for one more Super Bowl.

The Sixth-Round Pick from Michigan University Has a Championship Breed

Brady didn’t start his championship-winning career in the NFL; it goes back to the days he would come in as backup quarterback behind Brian Griese at the University of Michigan. In the 1997-98 NCAA Football season, the Michigan Wolverines would have an undefeated season, becoming co-national champions with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Brady would fill in for Griese in games that were out of reach for opponents.

Brady would complete 12 passes on 15 attempts for 103 yards for the season. While Brady wasn’t the leading factor of the Wolverines championship season, he did get a taste of what it was like to be a champion. When the Patriots took a chance on Brady in the sixth round of the NFL draft, Brady made it a mission to prove to every team that passed him up that they made a mistake.

Brady Has Turned the Super Bowl into the Brady Bowl

During his past 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady appeared in ten Super Bowls. So it would be pretty easy to suggest that Brady was going to be in the Super Bowl almost every other year. While Brady hasn’t won every Super Bowl he has been in, he lost twice to the New York Giants and once to the Philadelphia Eagles; he has been in the Super Bowl for a large portion of his career. That is what has made some people start calling the Super Bowl the Brady Bowl during his career in the NFL.

Brady has also had great moments in the Super Bowl during his career. From last-minute game-winning drives to a miraculous comeback from behind victory, Brady has done it all when he’s been in the Super Bowl. That is what makes Brady so unique: he continually gives fans these great moments in the Super Bowl every time he is there.

Brady is the Iron Man of the NFL

While the Brady doubters will say he is too old or too slow, Brady shows that he continuously plays at the highest level, despite his age. Nothing seems to be slowing Brady down from his winning ways and his drive to be the best player in all of NFL history. That helps make Brady the Iron Man of the NFL, as he has come back to the gridiron for one more season in hopes of winning his eighth Super Bowl ring.