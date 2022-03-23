Eagle Online upcountry editor Solomon Baleke Trevor has been named the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kole District.

Mr. Baleke was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni. According to the newly released list of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies.

“I hereby inform the Country that By virtue of Authority given to the President by Article 99 (1) and 203 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following RDCs, DRDCs, and Commissioners at RDC’s Secretariat,” Museveni said.

Mr. Baleke has been Eagle Online Correspondent in Busoga Region for over four years. The well-established journalist in Busoga Region worked for @Radiosimbatweet and many reputable media houses.

Baleke has for a long time been the Kamuli District National Resistance Movement administrative secretary.