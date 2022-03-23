The Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has withdrawn her expression of interest to stand for the position of Speaker in the 11th Parliament.

On Tuesday, Aceng and 12 others from the ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) were nominated to replace Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday.

Aceng said in a statement on Wednesday morning; “Whereas it’s my constitutional right to contest and eligible to be elected the Speaker of Parliament in accordance to Article 82 (2), I have taken a decision to withdraw my intention for the same.”

“I’ve taken a decision to withdraw my intention to stand for the Position of Speaker of Parliament of Uganda. I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, colleagues and family,” announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“It is public knowledge that, pursuant to Article 82(4) of the Constitution, there is urgency to fill the position of Speaker, since the demise of Our beloved brother; the Rt.Hon. Jacob L. Oulanyah. However, as a candidate, I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, not made enough consultations with fellow colleagues and even my family and therefore, I feel it is only proper that I step down.

“I wish to thank my party the NRM for the acceptance and the support I have received since the time I expressed my interest, my colleagues and all Ugandans for the trust they have put in me through their supportive messages to my candidature.

“I pledge to continue serving my nation in my current capacity as the Minister for Health diligently and with loyalty to my party.”

Her withdrawal leaves 12 members in the race. They are; Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodre Ssekikubo.

Others are; West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Kagoma North legislator Alex Kintu Brandon, State minister for Sports Denis Hamson Obua, Masindi District’s Florence Akiiki, Agago’s John Okot Amos and Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba.

The party shall elect its flag bearer in the upcoming speakership race on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in a special caucus meeting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.