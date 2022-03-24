ChildFund Uganda through the Local Partner Busia Area Communities Federation (BUACOFE) on Tuesday 22nd February handed over 660 primary school textbooks worth Shs 21 million to 15 schools. The handover ceremony was presided over by the Busia district leadership team led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

This initiative was informed by an educational stakeholders’ meeting that BUACOFE held in Busia District in 2020 with the aim of establishing ways to improve the quality of teaching and learning for the children within the district.

During this engagement attended by 15 ChildFund supported schools, teachers and school administrators recommended some specific textbooks that if purchased and supplied to the schools would improve learning outcomes for the children. Following this call, the textbooks which were purchased from renowned textbooks publishers in Uganda cover all the subjects taught and in all the seven classes of primary level.

According to the Program Manager of BUACOFE, Herbert Kulafat, this support in the form of textbooks aims at enhancing the quality of learning of children.

“ChildFund strongly believes that children between 5 and 14 years ought to be educated and confident in order to actively pursue their dreams. We believe that these textbooks will ease the teacher’s role as they facilitate lessons.” Kulafat said

The Deputy RDC of Busia district Tusubira Mathew in his remarks thanked BUACOFE and ChildFund for the tremendous support to the education sector in the district.

“As a district, we are proud of this very strong partnership that has been built over the years. One of the mandates of the government is to ensure that children have access to quality education at all levels and this supply of textbooks to the 15 schools, affirms the government’s call of building partnerships with development partners not only in areas of education but also health, water, and livelihood, he said.

Tusubira also cautioned the headteachers against misusing the books and channeling them to their private schools.

In the CAO’s message that was read by his Principal Personnel Assistant Anthony Egessa, he urged the 15 schools to be model schools in the district when it comes to academic excellence.

“We want to see this investment reflected in good academic standards and performance in your schools” he added

Charles Okumu, the Headteacher of Dabani Boys Primary School said that the textbooks will help the teachers greatly as they make schemes of work and lesson plans.

The 15 schools that benefited from this initiative are in 3 sub-counties as listed below;

Buyengo Community: Dabani Boys Primary School, Buwumba Primary School, Buhumwa Primary School, Nangwe Parents Primary School, Buyengo Primary School.

Buhasaba Community: Busubo Primary School, Bulwenge Primary School, Bunyide Primary School, Bunyadeti Primary School, Buhehe Primary School.

Buhenye Community: Buwerero Primary School, Bukobe Maboka Primary School, Dadira Primary School, Bukweke Primary School, Nagabita Primary School.