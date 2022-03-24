Church of Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uganda through National Agriculture Advisory Services, NAADS, to strengthen agriculture production in the Province.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu and the Provincial Secretary Rev Canon William Ongeng signed on behalf of Church of Uganda while the Executive Director of NAADS Dr Sam Mugasi and Mr. Ivan Ndiwalana their Legal Advisor signed on behalf of NAADS.

The signing event took place at the NAADS secretariat at Legacy Towers along Kyadondo Rd in Kampala today morning.

The MoU will see the Government of Uganda inject Shs 2 billion in establishment of farmer demonstration and learning hubs for selected enterprises in the Province, training farmer groups on appropriate agronomic practices for selected crop enterprises, conducting joint monitoring visits by the implementing partners among other activities.

Archbishop Kaziimba applauded the Government for supporting Church of Uganda and other faith based organizations to fight against poverty at household level through their initiatives aimed at strengthening agriculture.

“NAADS has been very good to us as Church of Uganda and other faith based institutions. I know this very well because I am also the Chairman of the Council of Presidents of Interreligious Council of Uganda, IRCU. Their support aimed at boosting agriculture at household level is highly commendable,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He noted that government through NAADS has so far given Church of Uganda 10 tractors in fulfilment of a Presidential pledge and they are yet to fulfil another pledge by the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries of giving additional 27 tractors for all the 37 dioceses in the Province of church of Uganda to benefit.

Archbishop Kaziimba further said he has so far received very good and promising success stories from the Dioceses that have received the tractors.