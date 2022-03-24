The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has handed lengthy bans to two football officials; Abraham Luzzi and James Kaweesa, after finding them guilty of match-fixing.

According to FUFA, the incidents happened in the game which was a Stanbic Uganda Cup fixture between Five Stars FC against Tooro United FC. It was won by Tooro United in penalties after a draw in normal time.

Journalist David Isabirye has also been banned for failing to report the illegal conduct of both Luzzi and Kaweesa.

Stories Continues after ad

Luzzi has been banned for 10 years from all football activities, Kaweesa was given a 15-year ban while Isabirye will serve two years.

FUFA said they have zero tolerance policy against all kinds of Match manipulation or match fixing.

The decisions are below;

Mr. Abraham Luzzi

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has banned Mr. Abraham Luzzi for ten (10) years from taking part in any kind of football activities at National and International level.

Mr. Luzzi breached Articles 27, 31 and 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code all related to the manipulation of football matches and Competitions, failure to report and breach of General duties of conduct.

Luzzi was found guilty for approaching a player to influence and manipulate the result of the Uganda Cup match between Five Stars FC and Tooro United FC.

Mr. James Kaweesa

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has banned Mr. James Kaweesa for fifteen (15) years from taking part in any kind of football activities at National and International level.

Mr. Kweesa breached Articles 27, 31 and 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code all related to the manipulation of football matches and Competitions, failure to report and breach of General duties of conduct.

Kaweesa was found guilty for making offers to a player to influence and manipulate the result of the Uganda Cup match between Five Stars FC and Tooro United FC.

Mr. David Isabirye

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has banned Mr. David Isabirye for two (2) years from taking part in any kind of football activities at National and International level.

Mr. Isabirye breached Article 31 (Failure to report) of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code. He is banned for failure to report the illegal conduct of Mr. Abraham Luzzi and Mr. James Kaweesa who approached a player to influence and manipulate the result of the Uganda Cup match between Five Stars FC and Tooro United FC.

Isabirye also failed to provide valid and acceptable evidence to show that he had fulfilled his duty to report the illegal conduct.