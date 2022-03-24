The NRM Central Executive Committee-CEC has unanimously approved Hon. Thomas Tayebwa as the party’s flag bearer for the position of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“Thank you colleagues for endorsing me unopposed for Deputy Speaker on NRM ticket,” Tayebwa tweeted.

Yesterday, the ruling party highest decision-making organ approved Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Among to contest for Speaker of Parliament.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament is scheduled to take place tomorrow Friday 25 March at Kololo Independence grounds.

The position of the Speaker fell vacant following the demise of the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA where he was admitted in February this year. Oulanyah’s body is expected to be repatriated this week.