Buganda Kingdom has responded to the Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo’s allegations that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II used a Presidential jet as he sought medical treatment in Germany.

Speaking earlier today, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga mourned the death of the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah who died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA.

Katikkiro said when Kabaka traveled to Germany in August 2021; “he didn’t fly by presidential jet but by KLM airlines.”

“Death causes shock, grief and anguish and it often makes emotions run high. That is why it is required of us all to be calm during difficult times like this,” Katikkiro said.

Remarking at the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s home on Thursday, the Chief Justice accused Baganda of demonstrating outside a hospital in Seattle, USA where the deceased speaker was admitted.

The protesters were demanding that the speaker be brought back to Uganda for treatment. They claimed that the Speaker was part of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government which has failed to heavily invest in the Country’s health care system and chose ‘medical tourism’ for government officials.

“Your ethnic leader was transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds he was not entitled to. You didn’t demonstrate. Is it because Oulanyah is an Acholi? Is it because Oulanyah doesn’t speak your language? Only a wicked person can fight a person fighting for his life,” Owiny-Dollo said.

This website has however learned that the ring leader of Oulanyah protests in Seattle was Milton Allimadi an Acholi. He is an Adjunct Professor and Publisher at John Jay College, New York, USA.