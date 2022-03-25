Ruhinda North County MP, Thomas Tayebwa has been elected Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament with overwhelming majority after beating Kioga County MP Moses Okot Bitek of the FDC.

Tayebwa who was yesterday endorsed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus as the party candidate for the post polled 379 votes while Bitek got 82 votes.

Tayebwa was nominated for the position of Deputy Speaker by Tororo District Woman MP, Sarah Opendi and seconded by Women’s representative for Kitgum District, Lillian Aber.

Stories Continues after ad

The Chief Opposition Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe nominated Moses Okot Bitek for position of Deputy Speaker of Parliament. The nomination was seconded by Aruu North, Hon Santa Okot.

Earlier, Anita Among left her position as the Deputy Speaker and was elected the new Speaker of Parliament after she garnered 401 votes compared to Asuman Basalirwa’s 66.

The position of the Speaker fell vacant following the demise of the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA where he was admitted in February this year.

According to Article 82 (2) of the constitution of Uganda provides for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Article 82 (4) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda refrains Parliament from conducting any other business other than the election of the Speaker at any time that office is vacant.