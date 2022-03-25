The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) has awarded CNOOC Uganda Limited the FID (Final Investment Decision) Appreciation Award for the Lake Albert development project. The company has been ramping up efforts to develop the project. The predrilling civil works at Kingfisher oilfield is in full swing.

On February 1, CNOOC and Total Energies announced the FID of the Lake Albert development project. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attended the ceremony. He said that the revenues accrued from the oil will be critical in strengthening the country’s and the region’s economic development.

The Lake Albert development project encompasses the Kingfisher project operated by CNOOC and the Tilenga project operated by Total Energies, both in a joint-venture partnership with Uganda National Oil Company.

Stories Continues after ad

On February 11, CNOOC Uganda Limited launched the ground breaking ceremony of predrilling civil works, thus kicking off onsite construction after the FID announcement. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development of Uganda, attended the ceremony.

“I commend CNOOC Uganda Limited for their efforts towards national content enhancement which is key to the social and economic development of Uganda and Ugandans. We look forward to first oil in early 2025,” said Ruth Nankabirwa.

A Ugandan company Excel Construction Limited was awarded the contract of predrilling civil works. “I would like to thank CNOOC Uganda Limited for entrusting us with this project,” expressed Mwine Jim Kabeho, Director of Excel Construction Limited, “That’s very important for us.”

After 11 years of energy cooperation in Uganda, CNOOC has become one of largest oil and gas companies in Uganda’s energy sector, actively participating in the amazing transformation that is taking place in Uganda.

Over 150 Ugandan companies have taken part in CNOOC’s enterprise development training program, which aims to raise the competencies of Ugandan companies and make them able to participate in the oil and gas sector opportunities.

CNOOC has adopted the best practices of the industry to protect the environment and reduce potential social impacts in its operation in Uganda. In 2019, over 10,000 Ugandans attended the Kingfisher ESIA (Environmental and Social Impact Assessment) public hearing and, after thorough discussions, they made the decision to pass the ESIA.

The Kingfisher project is located in Buhuka parish in Kikuube district. In 2015, CNOOC built the first escarpment road in Buhuka. Before, the Buhuka community moved long distances either by boats or walking uphill. After the road was constructed, the community started using cars and motorbikes. On February 28, 65 drilling conductors for the Kingfisher project were delivered to the site through the road.

Peter Banura, the Kikube district LC5 chairman, recognized the tangible benefits CNOOC has brought to the community. He said, “The oil and gas industry is taking off. I have confidence in CNOOC in pulling off the project to the best of their abilities.”